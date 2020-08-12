Tencent profit beats estimates on strong games demand

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said second-quarter net profit rose 37per cent, beating market estimates, on higher demand for its video games as coronavirus-related lockdowns kept people indoors.

Revenue from online games, which accounts for one-third of total sales, jumped 40per cent in the quarter, primarily driven by smart phone games including Peacekeeper Elite and Honour of Kings. That offset a continued decline in desktop games.

Social networks, fintech and business services, and social advertising revenues all grew by nearly 30per cent.

Media advertising revenues fell by 25per cent however, "as a result of weak brand advertising demand amid the challenging macro environment", and delayed content production and releases.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 33.1 billion yuan (US$4.8 billion) profit for the three months through June. That was ahead of an average analysts' estimate of 27.56 billion yuan, according to data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 29per cent to 114.88 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 112.76 billion yuan.

The results come a few days after the United States said it would ban WeChat-related transactions in the country.

Tencent, which owns the Chinese messaging app, is under pressure to address concerns about the impact of the ban and outline its plans to mitigate any fallout.

The company has also postponed a blockbuster release of "Dungeon and Fighter Mobile" game https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tencent-china-game/tencents-dungeon-and-fighter-mobile-says-release-will-be-delayed-idUSKCN257019, planned for Aug. 12, citing upgrades needed to the game's addiction prevention system.

