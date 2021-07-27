Tencent's WeChat suspends new user registration, cites technical upgrade

Tencent's WeChat has temporarily suspended registration of new users as it undergoes a technical upgrade, China's dominant instant messaging platform said on Tuesday.

BEIJING: Tencent's WeChat has temporarily suspended registration of new users as it undergoes a technical upgrade, China's dominant instant messaging platform said on Tuesday.

"The platform system is undergoing technical upgrade, and (new user registration) is expected to resume in early August," the company said in response to a question from Reuters after the suspension was flagged on social media.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)