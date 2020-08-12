Tencent second-quarter profit beats as games outperform

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said second-quarter net profit rose 37per cent, beating market estimates, on higher demand for its video games as coronavirus-related lockdowns kept people indoors.

HONG KONG: Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said second-quarter net profit rose 37per cent, beating market estimates, on higher demand for its video games as coronavirus-related lockdowns kept people indoors.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 33.1 billion yuan (US$4.76 billion) profit for the three months through June. That was ahead of an analyst average estimate of 27.56 billion yuan, according to data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 29per cent to 114.88 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 112.76 billion yuan.

(Reporting by Pei Li, editing by Louise Heavens)