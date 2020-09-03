Tencent shares fall over 2per cent after India bans PUBG game, other mobile apps

Shares of Chinese gaming and social media powerhouse Tencent fell more than 2per cent on Thursday after India banned 118 mobile apps, including the firm's popular videogame PUBG.

The stock traded 2.2per cent lower at HKUS$533 in the afternoon, on track to snap two straight sessions of gain.

The list of 118 mostly Chinese apps also includes those from Baidu and Xiaomi's ShareSave, as India stepped up pressure on Chinese technology firms following a standoff with Beijing at the border.

