Tencent takes 29% stake in computer games maker Funcom

OSLO: China's Tencent Holding Ltd has agreed to buy a 29 per cent stake in Oslo-listed computer games developer Funcom , becoming the biggest shareholder, Funcom said on Monday.

Tencent, itself a major distributor of online games, bought the shares from KGJ Capital AS at a 21.8 per cent premium over Friday's closing price, valuing Funcom at 1.22 billion Norwegian crowns (US$134.33 million).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based in the Netherlands, Funcom is the developer of a range of online games, including adaptations of the 'Conan the Barbarian' franchise.

"The insight, experience and knowledge that Tencent willbring is of great value to us and we look forward to working closely with them," Funcom Chief Executive Rui Casais said in a statement.

Funcom's shares rose by 23per cent in early trade, hitting a 10-week high of 15.95 Norwegian crowns.

