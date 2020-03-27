Tencent to develop cloud game platform with Huawei

China's Tencent Holdings launched a co-innovation lab with Huawei to develop a cloud game platform, the world's biggest game company said in a statement Friday.

HONG KONG: China's Tencent Holdings launched a co-innovation lab with Huawei to develop a cloud game platform, the world's biggest game company said in a statement Friday.

The collaboration will tap the computing power of Huawei's Kunpeng processor to build Tencent's GameMatrix cloud game platform, and the two sides will explore more possibilities in areas such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality in games, Tencent said in the statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)