Tencent tumbles after Chinese media calls online gaming 'spiritual opium'

SHANGHAI: Shares of online gaming companies, including Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc, tumbled on Tuesday (Aug 3) after a Chinese state media outlet branded online gaming "spiritual opium" and called for more curbs on the industry.

Tencent, China's biggest social media and video games company, tumbled more than 9 per cent in early morning trade, while Netease slumped more than 13 per cent.

The article, published by the state-run Economic Information Daily, said many teenagers were addicted to online gaming and that was negatively impacting their growth. The news outlet is affiliated with the official Xinhua news agency.

It repeatedly cited Tencent's flagship game Honor of Kings, saying it was the most popular online game played by students, sometimes for up to eight hours a day.

"No industry, no sport, can be allowed to develop in a way that will destroy a generation," said the article, which also likened online games to "electronic drugs".

Tencent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The government has vowed to strengthen rules around online gaming and education to protect child wellbeing. Last month, it banned for-profit tutoring in core school subjects, a move that threatens to decimate China's US$120 billion private tutoring sector.

In online video games, authorities have sought to limit hours that teenagers can play, and companies including Tencent have implemented anti-addiction systems that they say cap young users' game time.

The Economic Information Daily, citing legal experts and professors, said current curbs were not able to keep up with the sector's development to prevent youth addiction, and that there should be more "mandatory means" to increase the social responsibility of video game companies.

Tencent has already been under pressure alongside major technology peers by increased regulatory action on online platforms. Last month, it was barred from exclusive music copyright agreements and fined for unfair market practices.