Tesco says changes to UK business to impact up to 9,000 jobs
LONDON: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Monday it was making changes to its UK business that could impact up to 9,000 jobs.
It estimated that half of that number could be re-deployed across the business.
Tesco is Britain's biggest private sector employer with a staff of over 300,000.
