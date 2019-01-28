Tesco says changes to UK business to impact up to 9,000 jobs

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Monday it was making changes to its UK business that could impact up to 9,000 jobs.

LONDON: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Monday it was making changes to its UK business that could impact up to 9,000 jobs.

It estimated that half of that number could be re-deployed across the business.

Advertisement

Tesco is Britain's biggest private sector employer with a staff of over 300,000.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Paul Sandle)