Tesco to cut around 4,500 jobs in Metro restructuring

Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, plans to cut around 4,500 jobs as part of a restructuring of its Metro stores in the latest blow to the high street.

A company logo is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham northern England.
FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham northern England, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Tesco, Britain's biggest private sector employer with a staff of over 300,000, said it was changing the way it stocked the stores, with more products going straight to the shop floor and not being held in the back office.

It will also cut management numbers.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

Source: Reuters

