Tesla aims to produce 6,000 Models 3s per week by June end: Electrek

Tesla Inc is aiming to produce 6,000 Model 3 units per week by the end of June to achieve its target of 5,000 units per week after accounting for a margin of error, Electrek reported, citing CEO Elon Musk's email to employees.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc is aiming to produce 6,000 Model 3 units per week by the end of June to achieve its target of 5,000 units per week after accounting for a margin of error, Electrek reported, citing CEO Elon Musk's email to employees.

The news comes a day after Tesla temporarily suspended its Model 3 assembly line in what the company said was a planned production pause.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)