Tesla aims to restart Fremont plant as soon as Friday: Bloomberg

REUTERS: Tesla Inc plans to reopen its sole U.S. car plant in Fremont, California as soon as Friday, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-08/tesla-aims-to-restart-fremont-plant-as-soon-as-friday-musk-says?sref=y3YMCJ4e on Friday, citing an email from the company to its staff.

The move comes a day after California set rules to allow state manufacturers to begin reopening on Friday from a coronavirus-led lockdown, drawing an enthusiastic "Yeah!!" on Twitter from Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

