Tesla beats estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter on Friday, boosted by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicles are seen at the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China December 30, 2019.
China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicles are seen at the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker in Shanghai, China December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/Files
REUTERS: Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter on Friday, boosted by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

Tesla said it delivered 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, including 92,550 Model 3 sedans and 19,450 Model S/X SUVs, above expectations of 104,960 vehicles, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

