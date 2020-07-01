Tesla becomes most valuable automaker in latest stock rally

Tesla Inc on Wednesday became the highest-valued automaker as its shares surged to new record highs and the electric carmaker's market cap overtook that of former front runner Toyota Motors Corp.

Tesla shares gained more than 5per cent in early morning trade, reaching a new record of US$1,133.95.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon)