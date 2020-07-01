Tesla becomes most valuable automaker in latest stock rally

Business

Tesla becomes most valuable automaker in latest stock rally

Tesla Inc on Wednesday became the highest-valued automaker as its shares surged to new record highs and the electric carmaker's market cap overtook that of former front runner Toyota Motors Corp.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla super chargers are shown in Mojave, California
FILE PHOTO: Tesla super chargers are shown in Mojave, California, U.S. July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Tesla Inc on Wednesday became the highest-valued automaker as its shares surged to new record highs and the electric carmaker's market cap overtook that of former front runner Toyota Motors Corp.

Tesla shares gained more than 5per cent in early morning trade, reaching a new record of US$1,133.95.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark