Tesla CEO Musk's security clearance under review over pot use: Bloomberg

Business

The Pentagon is reviewing Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's federal security clearance after the billionaire briefly smoked marijuana on a California comedian's podcast in September, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. official.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks at a post-launch press conference in Cape Canaveral
Musk has security clearance because another of his companies, SpaceX, provides satellite launch services to the U.S. government.

The electric carmaker's shares pared gains following the report.

Tesla and Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

