Tesla CEO says he is open to friendly deal with rival carmaker

Business

Tesla CEO says he is open to friendly deal with rival carmaker

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday said he was open to discussing a merger of his start-up electric carmaker with a rival.

Red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday said he was open to discussing a merger of his start-up electric carmaker with a rival.

Speaking at an Axel Springer event in Berlin, Musk was asked whether he would consider buying a rival carmaker given that Tesla's market value of more than US$500 billion would make it easy to launch a takeover bid.

"We are definitely not going to launch a hostile takeover. If somebody said it would be a good idea to merge with Tesla, we would have this conversation," he said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark