Tesla CEO says will build Gigafactory 4 in 'Berlin Area': Electrek

REUTERS: Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric car maker is going to build Gigafactory 4, a new vehicle factory, in the "Berlin Area", according to a report by automotive news website Electrek.

Tesla had earlier said it will reveal the location of a European Gigafactory for production in 2021. (https://bit.ly/2NI3wiC)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

