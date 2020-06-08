Tesla China sold 11,095 Model 3 vehicles in May, triple April's volume - CPCA

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 11,095 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in May, more than triple the volume seen in April, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Tesla sold 3,635 vehicles in April, down from around 10,160 units in March, CPCA data showed. CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla's deliveries.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jan Harvey)