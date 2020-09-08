Tesla China sold 11,800 Model 3 vehicles in August: CPCA

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 11,800 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in August, up from 11,000 units in July, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Man walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom i
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China May 8, 2020. Picture taken May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla's official deliveries. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by David Evans)

Source: Reuters

