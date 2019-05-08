Tesla closes US$2.7 billion mixed offering of shares, debt

Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it closed its US$2.7 billion offering of stock and convertible notes and that it was over-subscribed, giving the electric carmaker much needed cash as it ramps up production.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it closed its US$2.7 billion offering of stock and convertible notes and that it was over-subscribed, giving the electric carmaker much needed cash as it ramps up production.

Tesla sold about US$860 million in shares and US$1.84 billion in debt, after the underwriters exercised their option to buy 15 percent in each offering.

Shares of the company were down 0.8 percent at US$245.20 in trading before the bell.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)