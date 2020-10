Tesla cuts prices of Model S variant in United States, China

REUTERS: Tesla said on Tuesday (Oct 13) it has cut the price of its Model S "Long Range" sedan by 4 per cent in the United States, days after the electric-car maker reported record quarterly deliveries.

The company, which is expected to report third-quarter results on Oct 21, cut the price to US$71,990 from US$74,990 in the United States. It also trimmed the starting price of Model S by 3 per cent in China.

Earlier this month, the carmaker cut the starting price of its Chinese-made Model 3 sedans by about 8 per cent to 249,900 yuan (US$36,805).

Tesla said it delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, an all-time record, yet shares fell as some analysts doubted if Tesla could hit its ambitious year-end target.

Shares of the automaker, which have surged more than five times this year, were up nearly 1 per cent at US$445.25 in premarket trading.