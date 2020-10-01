Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 vehicles by 8per cent

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc cut on Thursday the starting price for its China-made Model 3 vehicles by around 8per cent to 249,900 yuan (US$36,805.21) after receiving Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles, according to its China website.

BEIJING: U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc cut on Thursday the starting price for its China-made Model 3 vehicles by around 8per cent to 249,900 yuan (US$36,805.21) after receiving Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles, according to its China website.

The starting price for Model 3 electric sedans made from its Shanghai factory was earlier 271,550 yuan after receiving subsidies.

