Tesla delivers record 201,250 vehicles in second quarter, beats analysts' estimates

Tesla Inc on Friday posted a record 201,250 vehicle deliveries for the second quarter, beating Wall Street estimates, despite Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's earlier warnings about a shortage of chips and raw materials.

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla supercharger is shown at a charging station in Santa Clarita, California
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla supercharger is shown at a charging station in Santa Clarita, California, U.S. October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 200,258 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in Berkeley, Calif; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

