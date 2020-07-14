Tesla extends rally, up over 60% cent in two weeks

REUTERS: Shares of Tesla surged 7 per cent on Monday to a record high, extending a two-week rally to more than 60 per cent as investors bet the electric car maker could report a quarterly profit and potentially join the S&P 500 index.

The latest leg of Tesla's rally comes after the company on Saturday cut the price of its Model Y sport utility vehicle by US$3,000, just four months after its launch, as it tries to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Higher-than-expected second-quarter vehicle deliveries, announced earlier this month, have some analysts and investors expecting the company will show a profit in its quarterly report on Jul 22. That would mark Tesla's first cumulative four-quarter profit, a key requirement for it to be added to the S&P 500.

Monday's surge added US$24 billion to Tesla's stock market value, an increase approaching General Motors Co's entire value of US$35 billion.

With its market capitalization now at US$310 billion, Tesla would be among the most valuable companies ever added to the S&P 500.

It would be more valuable than 95 per cent of the index's existing components and about even with Procter & Gamble Co. Adding Tesla to the S&P 500 would have a major impact on investment funds that track the index, forcing them to buy tens of billions of dollars worth of Tesla's stock.

Since late June, demand for bullish call options on Tesla shares has been greater than demand for protective put options, which traders warn is a sign of exuberance.

Tesla on Friday set its annual shareholder meeting for Sep 22 at its Fremont factory in California. The same day would also be "Battery Day," when Tesla it is expected to reveal significant advances in battery technology.

Tesla's stock rose as much as 16 per cent earlier on Monday, and it has gained about 600per cent over the past year.

