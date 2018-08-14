Tesla forms special committee, has no formal proposal from Musk

Tesla Inc's board has appointed a special committee to evaluate a potential transaction that would take the company private, but has not received a formal proposal from Chief Executive Elon Musk, the company said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc's board has appointed a special committee to evaluate a potential transaction that would take the company private, but has not received a formal proposal from Chief Executive Elon Musk, the company said on Tuesday.

The committee is composed of independent directors Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm and Linda Johnson Rice. It has retained Latham & Watkins LLP as its legal counsel.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)