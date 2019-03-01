Tesla halts orders for cars ahead of promised announcement
Tesla Inc halted https://www.tesla.com/soon orders for all its cars on its website on Thursday, ahead of a scheduled announcement from the electric carmaker's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.
Musk on Wednesday promised "news" at 2 p.m. California time in another late-night flurry of tweets between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
