Tesla has over 3,000 Model 3 vehicles left in US inventory: Electrek

Tesla Inc had over 3,000 Model 3 vehicles left in inventory in the United States as of Sunday, automotive news website Electrek reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc had over 3,000 Model 3 vehicles left in inventory in the United States as of Sunday, automotive news website Electrek reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has been trying to deliver a record number of vehicles in the United States over the past months to help buyers make use of the federal tax credit for its electric cars before it starts to phase out in 2019. (https://bit.ly/2R5Ii1G)

Advertisement

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

The company's shares fell nearly 1 percent after the report.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)