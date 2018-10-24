Tesla hikes new Model 3 price by US$1,000

Tesla Inc has increased the price for its new Model 3 sedan launched last week by US$1,000 to US$46,000, according to the company's website.

The electric carmaker surprised markets by launching the new model on Oct. 18 in a move that came as U.S. tax breaks for Tesla cars are about to decrease.

Tesla is scheduled to report quarterly results after market close on Wednesday.

