Tesla hikes new Model 3 price by US$1,000

Business

Tesla hikes new Model 3 price by US$1,000

Tesla Inc has increased the price for its new Model 3 sedan launched last week by US$1,000 to US$46,000, according to the company's website.

A 2018 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in Cardiff, California,
A 2018 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this photo illustration taken in Cardiff, California, U.S., June 1, 2018. Picture taken June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bookmark

REUTERS: Tesla Inc has increased the price for its new Model 3 sedan launched last week by US$1,000 to US$46,000, according to the company's website.

The electric carmaker surprised markets by launching the new model on Oct. 18 in a move that came as U.S. tax breaks for Tesla cars are about to decrease.

Tesla is scheduled to report quarterly results after market close on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark