Tesla hits 5,000 Model 3 production target

REUTERS: Tesla Inc produced 5,031 Model 3 electric cars in the last seven days of its second quarter, the company said on Monday, beating its long-elusive production target after several hiccups.

The electric car maker said Model 3 production tripled to 28,578 in its second quarter from the first quarter, adding that it expects to increase production to 6,000 per week by late next month.

Tesla has been trying to hit a 5,000 per week production target of its Model 3 sedans for months after facing production obstacles. Last month, Musk said the carmaker should achieve its target by the end of June.

