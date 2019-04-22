Tesla investigating video of parked car exploding in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc on Monday (Apr 22) said it has sent a team to investigate a video on Chinese social media which showed a parked Tesla Model S car exploding.

The video was widely shared on China's Twitter-like Weibo, with the hashtag "Tesla self-ignites" becoming one of the most-read topics on the platform, being viewed over five million times.

It showed a parked Tesla S starting to emit smoke from its bonnet before exploding and bursting into flames, damaging surrounding cars. A time stamp on the video showed that it occurred on Sunday evening.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the origins of the video, which Weibo users said was taken in Shanghai.

"After finding out about this incident in Shanghai, we immediately sent a team to the scene. We are currently contacting relevant departments to understand the situation. Based on current information, no one was hurt," Tesla said on its official Weibo account.

There have been at least 14 instances of Tesla cars catching fire since 2013, with the majority occurring after a crash.

The automaker has said its EVs are approximately 10 times less likely to experience a fire than petrol-powered cars, based on its fleet of over 500,000 vehicles which have driven more than 10 billion miles.

It did not specify whether the statistic referred to normal use or involving accidents.

PUSHING SALES IN CHINA

The incident comes as Tesla tries to push sales in China, where its prices were impacted by tit-for-tat tariffs imposed during Sino-Us trade tensions last year.

The automaker currently imports all the cars it sells in China, but is building a factory in Shanghai that will initially make its Model 3 and help reduce the impact of a trade war.

In March, Tesla was also on the receiving end of a labelling mix-up at Shanghai customs resulting in clearance for a batch of Model 3 cars being temporarily suspended.

Analysts said the latest fire incident would likely increase attention on the safety of electric vehicles but was unlikely to have a significant impact on Tesla's sales or reputation in China while the cause was being investigated.

"Tesla had fire incidents before, but they didn't have a big impact on its reputation in China," said analyst Alan Kang at LMC Automotive.

"Since its consumer base is not particularly conservative, and China is pushing the electric vehicle market, if this incident is just accidental, it will not have a big impact on Tesla," he said.

