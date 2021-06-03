Tesla issues two US recalls to address seat belt issues

Tesla Inc is issuing two new recalls to address seat belt issues, it said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON: Tesla Inc is issuing two new recalls to address seat belt issues, it said on Thursday.

One recall covers 5,530 vehicles, comprising 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2019-2021 Model Y cars, because fasteners that secure the front seat shoulder belt to the b-pillar may not be properly attached. The other recall covers 2,166 Model Y vehicles from 2019-2021 because fasteners that secure the left and right second row seat belt retractors may not be properly attached.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it was not aware of any crash or injury related to the recalls.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Goodman)