Tesla jumps 9per cent, company to join S&P 500

REUTERS: Shares of Tesla surged 9per cent in extended trade on Monday after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the electric car maker would join the S&P 500 index .

Tesla will join the S&P 500 prior to the opening of trading on Dec. 21, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a press release.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)