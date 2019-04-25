Tesla junk bond spreads widens to a record after big loss

Investors are demanding a record risk premium for holding Tesla Inc's US$1.8 billion junk bond after the electric car maker posted a US$700 million first-quarter loss and signaled it may be in the market for more capital soon.

The price on Tesla's 5.3per cent note due August 2025 slipped, nudging its yield to the highest in about six months at 8.51per cent in European trading.

Its spread, the measure of the premium in yield investors demand for the added risk of holding a bond from Tesla - rated six notches below investment grade by Standard & Poor's and Moody's - rather than a safer U.S. Treasury security, widened by 3 basis points to a record 618 basis points.

By comparison, the spread on an average high-yield bond is 373 basis points, according to ICE BAML Index data, and for comparably rated "B-" issuers it is 402 basis points.

(Reporting By Dan Burns)