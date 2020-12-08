Tesla launches US$5 billion capital raise

Tesla Inc has entered an equity distribution agreement with some banks to sell shares worth up to US$5 billion, the electric-car maker said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company's shares, which touched a record high on Monday, reversed course to fall over 2per cent in premarket trading.

Tesla entered an equity distribution agreement with banks including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Global Markets to sell its common stock, having aggregate sales proceeds of up to US$5 billion. (https://bit.ly/33QXGmU)

