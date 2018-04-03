Tesla making 2,000 Model 3s per week: report

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tesla Inc will fall short of its 2,500 per week target for production of the crucial Model 3 sedan when it reports its numbers this week, according to a report by tech website Jalopnik, citing an email from Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to employees.

Musk told employees in a company-wide email on Monday that Tesla had just passed a rate of 2,000 per week, the report said. That was still a big increase from earlier production numbers and Tesla shares recovered some of Monday's heavy losses in reaction to the report.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai and Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr)