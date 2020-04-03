Tesla misses estimates for quarterly deliveries

Tesla Inc on Thursday fell short of Wall Street estimates for first-quarter vehicle deliveries, due to the production disruptions and shutdowns caused worldwide by the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk attends an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The company delivered 88,400 vehicles in the first quarter, below estimates of 93,399 vehicles, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

