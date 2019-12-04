Tesla Model X gets 5-star rating from European safety agency

REUTERS: Tesla Inc said on Wednesday (Dec 4) its Model X SUV has been awarded a five-star rating by the European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) in tests that are standards for Europe.

The company said that it earned the exact same overall score as its Model 3.

"This makes the two Teslas the best performers in this part of the assessment against Euro NCAP's most recent protocols," NCAP said in a statement.

The ratings provide information about crash protection and rollover safety of new vehicles.

The company's shares were marginally up in premarket trading.

