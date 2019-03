Tesla Inc said https://bit.ly/2TM4L47 on Thursday it appointed Zachary Kirkhorn as its chief financial officer to succeed Deepak Ahuja.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)