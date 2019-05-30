Tesla needs to catch up on deliveries: Electrek, citing Musk's leaked email

Tesla Inc has "a lot of catching up" to do in order to achieve a record quarter, news website Electrek reported on Wednesday, citing Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's leaked email to employees.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc has "a lot of catching up" to do in order to achieve a record quarter, news website Electrek reported on Wednesday, citing Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's leaked email to employees.

"While our demand is strong, we have a lot of vehicle deliveries to catch up to in order to have a successful quarter," Musk wrote in the mail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)