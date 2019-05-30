Tesla needs to catch up on deliveries: Electrek, citing Musk's leaked email
Tesla Inc has "a lot of catching up" to do in order to achieve a record quarter, news website Electrek reported on Wednesday, citing Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's leaked email to employees.
"While our demand is strong, we have a lot of vehicle deliveries to catch up to in order to have a successful quarter," Musk wrote in the mail.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)