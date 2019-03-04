Tesla to unveil Model Y on Mar 14, says Musk

REUTERS: Tesla Inc will unveil its Model Y on Mar 14 at an event in LA Design Studio, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Sunday (Mar 3).

"Model Y, being an SUV, is about 10 per cent bigger than Model 3, so will cost about 10 per cent more & have slightly less range for same battery," Musk said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Model Y, being an SUV, is about 10% bigger than Model 3, so will cost about 10% more & have slightly less range for same battery — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

The Shanghai Gigafactory, based in eastern China, aims to manufacture Model 3 and Model Y cars, with annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles.

Tesla earlier this week offered a US$35,000 version of its Model 3 sedan and said its global sales would now be online-only, steps designed to increase demand and cut overhead costs for the electric vehicle maker.

