Tesla not added to S&P 500 in latest index changes

Tesla Inc was not part of the companies to be added to the S&P 500 as per a list unveiled by the index's manager S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday.

Etsy Inc , Catalent Inc and Teradyne Inc will be added to the index effective Sept. 21.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)