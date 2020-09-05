Tesla not added to S&P 500 in latest index changes
Tesla Inc was not part of the companies to be added to the S&P 500 as per a list unveiled by the index's manager S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday.
REUTERS: Tesla Inc was not part of the companies to be added to the S&P 500 as per a list unveiled by the index's manager S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday.
Etsy Inc , Catalent Inc and Teradyne Inc will be added to the index effective Sept. 21.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)