Tesla plans to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Asia and Europe: sources

Tesla is planning to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Asian and European markets, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this picture illustration taken in Moscow, Russia July 23, 2020. Picture taken July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

SHANGHAI: Tesla is planning to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Asian and European markets, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The company, which currently builds its vehicles in China from a plant in Shanghai, also plans from next year to sell China-made Model 3 vehicles to Japan and Hong Kong, one of the sources said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Zoey Zhang in Beijing, Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

