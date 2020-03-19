Tesla prepares to reduce staff by 75per cent at California plant: Bloomberg News

Tesla Inc is preparing to reduce staffing by about 75per cent at its lone U.S. assembly plant after initially resisting an order from the local sheriff, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a county spokesman.

The view of Tesla Inc's U.S. vehicle factory in Freemont, California

