Tesla produced 53,000 Model 3s in third quarter: Electrek

REUTERS: Tesla Inc produced 53,000 Model 3 sedans in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, Electrek reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The company said in August it would produce 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3s in the quarter, and said it had repeatedly hit weekly production of about 5,000 Model 3s multiple times in July.

Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)