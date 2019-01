Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it produced 61,394 Model 3s and delivered nearly 1,000 vehicles per day in the fourth quarter.

The company also said it delivered a total of 245,240 vehicles, including 145,846 Model 3s and 99,394 Model S and X in 2018.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)