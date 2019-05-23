Tesla produced 900 Model 3 cars per day this week: Musk

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Tesla Inc has on an average produced 900 Model 3 cars per day this week, bringing the company closer to its target of making 7,000 cars per week, according to an email from Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to employees that was widely posted on social media and authenticated by a source familiar with the matter.

Musk also said the company was on track to top its record for quarterly deliveries of 90,700 cars set in the fourth quarter of last year.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)