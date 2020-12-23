Tesla pulls S&P 500 lower for second day in index

Shares of Tesla dropped 4per cent on Tuesday, down for a second straight day following the electric car maker's debut in the S&P 500.

REUTERS: Shares of Tesla dropped 4per cent on Tuesday, down for a second straight day following the electric car maker's debut in the S&P 500.

The stock has lost 10per cent since Friday, when it hit a record high as investment funds that passively track the S&P 500 bought US$90 billion worth of Tesla shares so that their portfolios reflected the changes to the Wall Street's most followed benchmark.

For a second day, Tesla's stock contributed more than any other to the S&P 500's decline. The S&P 500 was last down 0.1per cent.

Losses on Monday accelerated late in the session after Reuters reported that Apple is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.

Apple jumped over 3per cent on Tuesday, increasing the iPhone maker's stock market value by more than the entire value of General Motors.

Up over 600per cent in 2020, Tesla, run by Elon Musk, has become by far the world's most valuable automaker, despite production that is a fraction of Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen or General Motors.

With a market capitalization now at US$590 billion, Tesla is the most valuable company ever admitted to the S&P 500.

