Tesla to raise prices in China on Aug 30, may increase again in December: Sources
SHANGHAI: US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc will on Friday (Aug 30) raise its prices in China, earlier than planned, and is considering increasing prices again in December should Chinese tariffs on US-made cars take effect, two people familiar with the matter said.
The people declined to be identified as the plan has not been made public.
A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on Monday.