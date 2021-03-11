Tesla raises price of variants of Model Y, Model 3, Model S

Tesla Inc has increased price of its Model Y Long Range and Model S Plaid plus by US$10,000, the electric-car maker's website showed.

The price of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to US$37,490 from US$36,990 earlier and Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to US$46,490 from US$45,990, according to the website.

Tesla, however, kept the price of its Performance Model Y at the same range, the website showed.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

