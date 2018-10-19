Tesla rises after co launches new Model 3 for US$45,000

- Shares of electric carmaker up 1.6 pct at US$268.21 premarket

- Co introduces a new US$45,000 version of Model 3 sedan, as U.S. tax breaks for TSLA cars are about to decrease

- Rear-wheel-drive model has a "mid range" battery, a range of 260 miles, according to TSLA's website

- Up to Thursday's close, stock had fallen ~15 pct this year, after gaining ~46 pct last year

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)